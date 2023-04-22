Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Update

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

