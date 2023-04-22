Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,600 ($44.55) to GBX 3,700 ($45.79) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DEO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.11) to GBX 4,890 ($60.51) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.10) to GBX 2,750 ($34.03) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $205.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.96.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Diageo

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile



Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

