Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISA. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISA remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

