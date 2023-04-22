Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,593 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 254,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,064,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,844,000 after buying an additional 57,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

