Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Update

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.3 days.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Diversified Royalty

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

