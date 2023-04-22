DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after buying an additional 402,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

