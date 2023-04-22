Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

NYSE DG opened at $218.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.