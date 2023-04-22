Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $45,477,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI opened at $372.66 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.11 and its 200-day moving average is $374.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

