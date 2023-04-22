Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $82,232,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after buying an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,084,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after buying an additional 900,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,999. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

