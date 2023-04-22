Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

