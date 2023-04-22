eCash Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $579.51 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $579.51 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,559.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00442327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00125414 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000563 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,368,342,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

