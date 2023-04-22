Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $124.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

