EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Buys 77 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,006 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.1% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $227.68 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $334.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $213.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.