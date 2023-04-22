EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $186.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.89. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

