EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 3,920 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up approximately 1.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day moving average of $179.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.63, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $217.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

