Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) versus Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Head to Head Comparison

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus target price of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.90%. Gogoro has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 67.15%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,382.81% -35.37% -32.79% Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.9% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Gogoro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $6.81 million 8.91 -$41.33 million ($1.04) -0.49 Gogoro $382.83 million 1.30 -$98.91 million ($0.45) -7.67

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gogoro beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers custom-built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

