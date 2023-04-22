Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $37.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $450.74 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.23. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $573.24.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

