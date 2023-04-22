ELIS (XLS) Trading 47.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $36.94 million and $1,244.40 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,447.71 or 1.00020392 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.18002978 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,249.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

