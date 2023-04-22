Ellevest Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. 1,749,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,588. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

