Ellevest Inc. Purchases 27,132 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. 6,684,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

