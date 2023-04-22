eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

eMagin Price Performance

EMAN opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eMagin will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in eMagin by 536.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth $154,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMAN. TheStreet upgraded eMagin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eMagin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

About eMagin

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.