Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

