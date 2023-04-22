Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Chuy’s worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Chuy’s stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.26 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $39.96.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

