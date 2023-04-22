Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Five Below worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 602.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $200.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

