Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $22,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $25.25 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.