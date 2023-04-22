Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 131,700 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.50% of Cytokinetics worth $21,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,716.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,796,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,716.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,238 shares of company stock worth $2,552,589 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

