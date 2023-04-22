Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 135,173 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,173 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

TRIN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. 323,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trinity Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.51%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -189.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,579.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

See Also

