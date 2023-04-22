Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 145,097 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145,097 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 874,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $85.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

