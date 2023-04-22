Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $221,106 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $42.24 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Articles

