Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 48,282 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,282 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.60% of Portillo’s worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the second quarter worth about $10,081,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Portillo’s by 60.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 280,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 330.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 207,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Portillo’s news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $353,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTLO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.30 million, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $150.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

