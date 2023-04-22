Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 8,597 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Palomar comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.66% of Palomar worth $18,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,205. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

