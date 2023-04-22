Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.48% of DocGo worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DocGo by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,387,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,447,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,854,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DocGo by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocGo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 257.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 608,096 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DocGo in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

DCGO traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $875.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

