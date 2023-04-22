Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.23% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KRTX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.06. 320,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day moving average of $201.11. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,981,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.87.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.