Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 2.01% of TETRA Technologies worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,282,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 913,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 196,650 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTI remained flat at $3.01 during midday trading on Friday. 1,923,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $389.34 million, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Insider Transactions at TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,569.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

