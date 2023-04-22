Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $13.90 Million Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.51% of Excelerate Energy worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 190,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.