Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $13.90 Million Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.51% of Excelerate Energy worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.
Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.
About Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
