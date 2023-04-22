Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $9.43 Million Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 18,385.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 295,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 294,173 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Evoqua Water Technologies

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.65. 2,156,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,814. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

