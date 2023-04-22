Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 67,980 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,980 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.50. 505,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,947. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.