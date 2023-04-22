Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

