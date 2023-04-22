Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 137,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,397,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,745,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

