Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDVMF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

