Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,215,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 157,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 92,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

