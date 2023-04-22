Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Trading Up 4%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 5,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 46,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Insider Activity

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $71,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $71,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $29,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,053 shares of company stock valued at $162,415 in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

