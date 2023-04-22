EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.38.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.