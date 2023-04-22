EQT (NYSE:EQT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.
EQT Stock Performance
NYSE EQT opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EQT
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
