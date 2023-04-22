Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $114.15 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00006108 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $114.15 million and approximately $479,562.87 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,303.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00314727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00563271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00442742 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,442,516 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

