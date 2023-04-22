Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$25.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.60.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$26.18 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$27.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.8944282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

