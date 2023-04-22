ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESS Tech Price Performance

Shares of GWH stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 1,080,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,208. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $163.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ESS Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

