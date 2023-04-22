ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ESS Tech Price Performance
Shares of GWH stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 1,080,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,208. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $163.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ESS Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in ESS Tech by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESS Tech (GWH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.