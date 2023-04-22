Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 747 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,243,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,508,000 after purchasing an additional 405,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

NYSE:C opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

