EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.60

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.60 and last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 22440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

