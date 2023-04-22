Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $2.81 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $173.26 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $19.99 or 0.00072542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,555.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00312780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00574341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00444766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003611 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,495,236 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

